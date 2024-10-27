Man threatens to kill girlfriend for refusing to terminate pregnancy







Monday, October 28, 2024 - A 33-year-old man from Plumtree, identified as Bhekimpilo Moyo, is facing legal trouble after allegedly attempting to pressure his girlfriend into terminating an unplanned pregnancy, leading to an alleged violent outburst.

The incident recently reached the Plumtree Magistrates Court, where Magistrate Joshua Nembaware issued an arrest warrant for Moyo after he failed to appear for his scheduled court session on Friday, October 25.

Court documents reveal that the situation escalated on August 26, when Moyo visited his girlfriend’s home. Upon learning of her pregnancy, he allegedly demanded an abortion, a request she firmly denied. According to the prosecution, this refusal triggered a violent response, with Moyo allegedly threatening her life by pulling a knife. The victim managed to escape to a neighbor’s home, avoiding physical harm.

The following day, Moyo reportedly returned, escalating the situation further by throwing soil into her room and forcibly entering to seize her mobile phone. These actions have added additional charges to the case.

The prosecution, led by Selestine Madziwa, highlighted the severity of Moyo’s actions and the distress caused to the victim. Authorities are now actively searching for Moyo, who remains at large, while the victim continues to fear for her safety as the court proceedings unfold.