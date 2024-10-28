ADEMOLA LOOKMAN ranked 14th in Ballon d’Or





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman has been ranked 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or standings.

This was announced Monday evening in Paris, France by the Ballon d’Or organiser.

The Nigerian international, who plays in Serie A for Atalanta, made history as the first player to score a hat-trick in a European final since 1975, leading Atalanta to their first-ever Europa League triumph against Bayer Leverkusen.

He is the only African shortlisted for the award this year.

Lookman is also the favorite for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, following his historic and remarkable Europa League exploits with Atalanta and his Ballon d’Or nomination