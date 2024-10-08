WETANGULA and MUDAVADI demanded 30 percent shares from RUTO – GACHAGUA says as he defends his 'shareholding' remarks





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his "shareholding" remarks, one of the 11 grounds for impeachment raised by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

In a press address on Monday evening, Gachagua claimed his "shareholders" remarks are being used against him, despite President William Ruto agreeing to a shareholding pact before his election.

Gachagua revealed that in the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi negotiated their positions in return for 70% votes for Ruto in the Western region.

“ANC will be allocated the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary to be established between 14 days… FORD Kenya will be allocated the position of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

"In accordance with article 21 of the power-sharing agreement, ANC and FORD Kenya would have 30% share of National gov’t positions,” Gachagua read the said agreement.

The besieged DP said regions bargained with the President for shares, and leaders of parties forming the Kenya Kwanza coalition equally demanded a piece of the Kenya Kwanza cake.

“I have never talked about sharing resources, I have been talking about power sharing.

"For people to get what they deserve in sharing power according to this agreement,” Gachagua added.

