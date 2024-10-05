A swarm of bees attack a thief, forcing him to return stolen item (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 06, 2024 - A suspected thief was attacked by a swarm of bees after stealing a battery from a house in Zimbabwe, forcing him to return the stolen item.
In a video making the rounds online, the suspect, speaking
in the Shona language, admitted that this was his third attempt at stealing
from the same house.
Watch the video below
Supernatural Justice🤣 | A swarm of bees attacked a thief after he stole a battery from a house, forcing him to return it. He confessed it was his third time stealing from the same home, but this time, luck wasn’t on his side. He claims he spent the entire night sitting there. pic.twitter.com/idZQSZbx1n— Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) October 6, 2024
0 Comments