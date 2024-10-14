DIDDY sued by men who claimed he assaulted them







Monday, October 14, 2024 - The legal troubles for music mogul Diddy continue to mount as he faces a wave of lawsuits alleging s3xual assault, with several male accusers among the plaintiffs. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, representing up to 120 alleged victims, has already filed six lawsuits, four of which involve male accusers.

One lawsuit comes from a man who worked for Ecko Clothing in 2008. He claims that during an encounter with Diddy and his bodyguards at Macy's flagship store in New York City, he was assaulted. According to the man, after being pistol-whipped and knocked to the ground, Diddy approached him and ordered him to perform oral s3x, which allegedly ended in brutal r@pe.

Another male accuser alleges that while working as security at Diddy's 2006 White Party, he was drugged and overpowered. He claims Diddy forcibly sodomized him inside a van, leaving him traumatized. The man further alleges that the assault left him physically injured, with semen leaking from his body.

A third accuser says he was assaulted at a 2021 Diddy party after becoming disoriented from a single drink. He claims to have been paralyzed during the attack and recalls seeing Diddy naked above him as he was sodomized by at least three men.

A fourth lawsuit involves a man who was only 16 years old when he attended Diddy's 1998 White Party in the Hamptons. He alleges that Diddy manipulated him by promising stardom and asked him to drop his pants to inspect his p3nis as part of an inappropriate "rite of passage." The man claims Diddy touched his genitals during the incident.

These lawsuits are just the beginning, as Buzbee has indicated he plans to file over 120 claims against Diddy, sparking a major legal battle for the hip-hop icon.