Monday, October 14, 2024 - The legal troubles for music mogul Diddy continue to mount as he faces a wave of lawsuits alleging s3xual assault, with several male accusers among the plaintiffs. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, representing up to 120 alleged victims, has already filed six lawsuits, four of which involve male accusers.
One lawsuit comes from a man who worked for Ecko Clothing in
2008. He claims that during an encounter with Diddy and his bodyguards at
Macy's flagship store in New York City, he was assaulted. According to the man,
after being pistol-whipped and knocked to the ground, Diddy approached him and
ordered him to perform oral s3x, which allegedly ended in brutal r@pe.
Another male accuser alleges that while working as security
at Diddy's 2006 White Party, he was drugged and overpowered. He claims Diddy
forcibly sodomized him inside a van, leaving him traumatized. The man further
alleges that the assault left him physically injured, with semen leaking from
his body.
A third accuser says he was assaulted at a 2021 Diddy party
after becoming disoriented from a single drink. He claims to have been
paralyzed during the attack and recalls seeing Diddy naked above him as he was
sodomized by at least three men.
A fourth lawsuit involves a man who was only 16 years old
when he attended Diddy's 1998 White Party in the Hamptons. He alleges that
Diddy manipulated him by promising stardom and asked him to drop his pants to
inspect his p3nis as part of an inappropriate "rite of passage." The
man claims Diddy touched his genitals during the incident.
These lawsuits are just the beginning, as Buzbee has
indicated he plans to file over 120 claims against Diddy, sparking a major
legal battle for the hip-hop icon.
