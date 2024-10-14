'Love Is Blind' STEPHEN RICHARDSON rejects insinuation he is inappropriate with his D0G







Monday, October 14, 2024 - "Love Is Blind" star Stephen Richardson is facing intense backlash online following his tumultuous split with on-screen fiancée Monica Davis, but one particular Instagram comment is hitting him hard — with an accusation insinuating he engages in inappropriate behaviour with his dog.

The drama unfolded when a woman left a disturbing comment on Stephen's Instagram, saying, "Someone call animal control because god knows wat this pervert does to satisfy his own selfish needs."

Stephen immediately fired back, responding, "DONT YOU DARE COME AFTER MY F****** DOG I WILL DESTROY YOU!!" His anger didn’t stop there, as he dedicated an entire post to addressing the comment.

In his post, Stephen fiercely defended himself, stating, "Ok this one is a genuinely personal attack that I will address. BECAUSE YOU DONT COME FOR MY DOG." He went on to describe his deep love and protective nature toward his dog, Clementine, calling out the woman who made the accusation as a "little girl" and a "low life form cretin."

Stephen made it clear he would not tolerate any accusations about his relationship with his pet, warning, "Don't you ever in your right f****** mind go so far as to insinuate I am f****** my own dog again."





The "Love Is Blind" star has been under fire from fans after his engagement to Monica fell apart, with her later claiming she caught him s3xting with another woman, leading to their dramatic split.