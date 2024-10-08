BIANCA CENSORI deactivates her Instagram while KANYE WEST wipes his account amid claims the couple have 'split







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Bianca Censori has deactivated her Instagram account following reports that she and Kanye West have split and planning to divorce.

The model, 29, had previously shared a slew of racy images on her grid under the handle @bianca.censori, but the page has now vanished without a trace.

Kanye, 47, has also once again wiped his account of all images except for one, which was posted on February 28.

The image shows a WhatsApp exchange with Justin Laboy, who interviewed the Grammy Winner in April.

The message read: 'I'm closing my Instagram account, My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be.'





On Monday it was reported that Kanye and Bianca had secretly called it quits 'weeks ago', with the rapper reportedly 'ready for divorce' from the model.

It is said that the Bound 2 hitmaker felt that his wife of almost two years 'wasn't as into him as she was in the beginning' of their relationship.

The couple made their final public outing as they headed on a shopping trip in Tokyo on September 20.





It comes as it's been reported that Bianca's split from Kanye was largely influenced by the fact she couldn't 'ignore' her family's questions about the more troubling part of their relationship, sources have claimed.

On Monday morning TMZ reported that the rapper and his wife have been on the outs for a while and are 'possibly' planning to file for divorce.

The rap star has been in Tokyo while Bianca is believed to have returned to her native Australia to be with her family during this tough time.

Now, insiders have claimed the pair had been 'drifting apart,' before a recent visit from her loved ones confirmed the end of their romance.

'They broke up some time ago,' a source told DailyMail. 'Bianca started to see the relationship in a new light when her friends and family voiced concerns about the way she was dressing in public and Kanye felt that she wasn't as into him as she was in the beginning.'

The source continued: 'There are no hard feelings but she couldn't ignore her family when they asked her to explain the stranger parts of their relationship. They have broken up before so there is a chance they'll reunite.