Singer RITA ORA gets emotional while playing LIAM PAYNE song at concert, leaves stage







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Rita Ora was visibly shaken during her concert in Japan last night, struggling to perform following the tragic news of Liam Payne's death in Argentina. The emotional weight of the moment became overwhelming for the singer-songwriter, prompting her to walk off the stage at one point.

Performing just hours after the news broke, Rita played her hit song "For You," a track she recorded for "Fifty Shades Freed" that features Liam. As the song played, she engaged with the audience, waving her hands in the air and allowing her fans to lead the performance. However, the grief became too much for her, and at one point, she sat down on stage, stating it was too difficult for her to sing. Rita encouraged the audience to raise their voices in her stead.

A poignant image of Rita and Liam, showcasing the two working on music together, appeared on the screen behind her during the performance.

The concert ended with Rita leaving the stage before the video cut off, leaving it unclear if she returned for an encore. It's evident that the loss of her friend has deeply affected her.

Liam tragically fell to his death from a hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday afternoon. Reports indicated that he was "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol," and hotel staff had expressed concern after not having access to his room for several days.

Rita is among numerous celebrities mourning Liam, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from figures like Juicy J, Flavor Flav, and Paris Hilton, all remembering him fondly. His passing is sure to leave a significant void in the lives of those who knew him.

Watch a video from the concert below