MELANIA recalls first time DONALD TRUMP hit on her while on date with another woman







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Former First Lady Melania Trump has recalled her first encounter with now-husband Donald Trump.

In her recent memoir, titled Melania, which hit the shelves on October 8, Melania said she first met Donald at a Fashion Week party in 1998, where she was attending with a friend. At the time, Donald was accompanied by another "attractive blonde" woman.

"I saw my friend wave at someone behind me. When I turned around, I noticed a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching us," she wrote.

When Donald approached her table, Melania recalled how he introduced himself, saying, "Hi. I’m Donald Trump," to which she responded with, "Nice to meet you."

Despite recognizing his name, Melania admitted, "I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much else. He put his hand out to shake mine."

She explained their interation was brief but impactful.

"His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation," she wrote.

Trump asked her about her life in New York, her Slovenian background, and her world travels, engaging her in a dialogue that left a lasting impression.

Despite Donald being on a date at the time, Melania writes, "From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature. There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world."

When his companion stepped away momentarily, Donald asked for Melania’s phone number.

Instead of giving it to him, she wrote, "'Give me your number,' I said."

"'I’ll give you my number,' he said, 'if you promise to call me,'" the memoir notes.

"With a hand gesture, Donald called over his bodyguard. His big shoulders leaned in as he listened to him, before discreetly writing a note on a sleek business card. Donald took the card and handed it to me," she said.

The two would go on to date on and off before marrying in 2005, and they welcomed their son, Barron, in 2006.

"We visited the theater regularly, seeing almost every new release. Our evenings were filled with the excitement of baseball games, football games, and boxing events," she revealed in her memoir.