MELANIA recalls first time DONALD TRUMP hit on her while on date with another woman

Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Former First Lady Melania Trump has recalled her first encounter with now-husband Donald Trump.
In her recent memoir, titled Melania, which hit the shelves
on October 8, Melania said she first met Donald at a Fashion Week party in
1998, where she was attending with a friend. At the time, Donald was
accompanied by another "attractive blonde" woman.
"I saw my friend wave at someone behind me. When I
turned around, I noticed a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching
us," she wrote.
When Donald approached her table, Melania recalled how he
introduced himself, saying, "Hi. I’m Donald Trump," to which she
responded with, "Nice to meet you."
Despite recognizing his name, Melania admitted, "I
recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much
else. He put his hand out to shake mine."
She explained their interation was brief but impactful.
"His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and,
seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a
conversation," she wrote.
Trump asked her about her life in New York, her Slovenian
background, and her world travels, engaging her in a dialogue that left a
lasting impression.
Despite Donald being on a date at the time, Melania writes,
"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and
easygoing nature. There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent
focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world."
When his companion stepped away momentarily, Donald asked
for Melania’s phone number.
Instead of giving it to him, she wrote, "'Give me your
number,' I said."
"'I’ll give you my number,' he said, 'if you promise to
call me,'" the memoir notes.
"With a hand gesture, Donald called over his bodyguard.
His big shoulders leaned in as he listened to him, before discreetly writing a
note on a sleek business card. Donald took the card and handed it to me,"
she said.
The two would go on to date on and off before marrying in
2005, and they welcomed their son, Barron, in 2006.
"We visited the theater regularly, seeing almost every
new release. Our evenings were filled with the excitement of baseball games,
football games, and boxing events," she revealed in her memoir.
