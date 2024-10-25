Bizarre incident as a man sends bees to catch a thief and return his stolen TV (VIDEO).





Friday, October 25, 2024 - Members of the public were treated to a bizarre incident after a suspected thief was surrounded by a swarm of bees and forced to return a stolen TV.

Reports indicate that the owner of the TV, who uses black magic, sent the bees to catch the suspected thief.

In the video, the thief is seen carrying the stolen TV and returning it to the owner, while surrounded by a swarm of bees.

Members of the public watched from a distance as the drama unfolded.

Watch the video.

Bizzare Incident As a Man Sends Bees to 'Catch' a Thief And Return His Stolen TV pic.twitter.com/osdzVU0FZr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2024

