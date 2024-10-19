Detectives arrest suspects behind violent robbery incidents targeting female students at Laikipia University Main Campus (PHOTOs).







Saturday, October 19, 2024 - A crack team of detectives from the Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Operations Support Unit at DCI Headquarters have swooped down on two suspects believed to be the masterminds behind a chilling spree of robbery incidents targeting female students at Laikipia University-Main Campus.

Dennis Kariuki Mbugua and Peter Omuzee Obungo's arrest follow multiple reports filed at Losogwa Police Station in Nyahururu Sub-County, detailing harrowing accounts of female students being ambushed, assaulted, and stripped of their valuables.

Following a meticulous investigation, the detectives tracked down and apprehended the two prime suspects in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru. During the arrest, a mobile phone stolen from one of the victims was recovered.

The suspects have been handed over to DCI Nyahururu for processing and subsequent arraignment.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.