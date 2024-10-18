Detectives arrest DANIEL NDUNGU, a notorious sim card fraudster after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 18, 2024 - In the ongoing fight against SIM card fraudsters, detectives drawn from DCI Headquarters and DCI Nairobi Region have arrested another suspect, Daniel Wangombe Ndungu, who is believed to be the chief architect behind the illegal acts of phone impersonation and fraudulent registration of SIM cards.

Following on tips, the detectives executed an operation in Ruiru Membely area, successfully intercepting the suspect who was behind the wheel of a motor vehicle KBP 731D Nissan Salon.

Upon searching the vehicle, the detectives recovered 6 Safaricom sim cards, 7 Airtel sim cards, 2 Telkom sim cards, and assorted mobile phones.

The suspect was escorted to DCI Headquarters Serious Crime Unit for processing pending arraignment.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.