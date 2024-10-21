Detectives arrest 3 suspects who broke into a house in Westlands and robbed a South Sudanese national of over Ksh 3.1 Million and expensive electronics and jewellery (PHOTOs).





Monday, October 21, 2024—Kilimani detectives have arrested three suspects linked to a burglary in which electronic items, USD 24,500, and other valuables were stolen from a house in Westlands, Nairobi, a month ago.

The suspects—Lenah Khamatioli (28), Ian Kavaya (28), and Peninah Mutola (32)—were traced to their hideout in Kawangware, where newly acquired items believed to be the crime's proceeds were also found.

In the incident which took place on September 24, the house owner (a South Sudanese national) arrived at her home located along Rahpta Road Westlands to find her house girl missing, and along with her USD 24,500, an iPhone 15, a Samsung Z Flip and several pieces of jewellery.

She reported the theft at the DCI Kilimani offices where investigations were launched

After weeks of forensic trail, detectives moved in and arrested the said suspects, in whose possession were found a range of brand new items including a Boxer motorcycle (Reg No. KMGN 840N), a 55-inch Vitron TV, Hanmac microwave, HP laptop, NNix cooker oven, 6kg Pro gas cylinder, a five-sitter sofa, a mattress, two watches, and three brand-new Samsung A50 phones.

They were all seized.

Also confiscated for investigation was an agreement for the purchase of a parcel of land in Kapkangani, Nandi County valued at Kshs 423,000.

The suspects remain in custody as further search for possible accomplices and the remaining stolen items continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.