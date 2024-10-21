DJ LISNEY, who was once accused of snatching a wealthy married man from another woman, buys a bottle of King George V Whisky worth Ksh 130,000 at Quiver Kilimani (VIDEO).





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Popular female entertainer Lindaliza Felix, better known as DJ Lisney, left heads turning at Quiver Lounge in Kilimani after she bought a bottle of King George V whisky worth Ksh 130,000 at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani.

The expensive bottle of whisky was delivered to her in style by bottle girls and bouncers.

The premium whisky is aged for at least 28 years.

King George V whisky is a clear, dark golden whisky that offers hints of roasted nuts, dark chocolate, and an imposing sweet smokiness. These combine elegantly with suggestions of honey, citrus orange, and rose petals.

Last year, DJ Lisney was in the tabloids after she was accused of snatching a wealthy married man.

Besides being a deejay, she is also one of the directors at Elite Sounds Company, which was awarded the tender to run the audio-visual solutions for the WRC Safari Rally event.













Watch video.

Pombe ya 130,000 bpb (King George V) haiwezi patiwa club hostess wapelekee customer pale VIP ju wueh ..🤣 na akihepa nayo that's her entire year's pay pic.twitter.com/RZ8PG8atZv — Six Sousands (@bertlet_mc) October 20, 2024

