CS WAHOME now wants RUTO to give her another Sh35 billion just to get rid of all thieves and cartels in the Lands Ministry

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Lands CS Alice Wahome has requested an additional Ksh35 billion to help her weed out all the cartels in the Lands Ministry through digitization.
Speaking to journalists in
Nairobi at a meeting with stakeholders, CS Wahome reported the ministry has
already facilitated the digitization of land records in Nairobi and
Murang’a Counties.
She revealed that her ministry
will launch similar projects in Marsabit and Isiolo counties as the government
looks to digitise land records across the whole country with the process
expected to be concluded in five years’ time.
This is in a bid to contain
fraudulent buying and selling of land with numerous Kenyans reporting having
lost their hard-earned money to fraudulent dealers who take advantage of land
deals.
“Many times the cartels start by influencing a few of our officers and taking away the files.
"When the records
of the land that you own disappear then it is easy to manipulate or come up
with other records and verification therefore, becomes very hard,” she stated.
In a presser, she explained cons
interfere with land records and manipulate gullible Kenyans into losing their
land or losing money buying land with false information.
“Normally they target the deed
files and the ordinary files. Once that happens, it is easy to interfere with
your land,” she elaborated noting that rogue officers in her Ministry had been
sucked into this type of crime.
The cabinet secretary noted that
digitization of land information will play a crucial role in
ensuring transparency in the Lands Ministry. “With
digitization, (interference of land details) is going to be a thing of the
past,” she observed.
CS Wahome vowed to continue
digitizing land data to combat land grabbing by cartels who collude with
officers in the Ministry of Lands.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments