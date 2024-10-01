CS WAHOME now wants RUTO to give her another Sh35 billion just to get rid of all thieves and cartels in the Lands Ministry





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Lands CS Alice Wahome has requested an additional Ksh35 billion to help her weed out all the cartels in the Lands Ministry through digitization.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi at a meeting with stakeholders, CS Wahome reported the ministry has already facilitated the digitization of land records in Nairobi and Murang’a Counties.

She revealed that her ministry will launch similar projects in Marsabit and Isiolo counties as the government looks to digitise land records across the whole country with the process expected to be concluded in five years’ time.

This is in a bid to contain fraudulent buying and selling of land with numerous Kenyans reporting having lost their hard-earned money to fraudulent dealers who take advantage of land deals.

“Many times the cartels start by influencing a few of our officers and taking away the files.

"When the records of the land that you own disappear then it is easy to manipulate or come up with other records and verification therefore, becomes very hard,” she stated.

In a presser, she explained cons interfere with land records and manipulate gullible Kenyans into losing their land or losing money buying land with false information.

“Normally they target the deed files and the ordinary files. Once that happens, it is easy to interfere with your land,” she elaborated noting that rogue officers in her Ministry had been sucked into this type of crime.

The cabinet secretary noted that digitization of land information will play a crucial role in ensuring transparency in the Lands Ministry. “With digitization, (interference of land details) is going to be a thing of the past,” she observed.

CS Wahome vowed to continue digitizing land data to combat land grabbing by cartels who collude with officers in the Ministry of Lands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST