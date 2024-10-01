CS MBADI is doing all the donkey work for RUTO as he reveals plans to help the president raise billions for roads and pending bills





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has promised to help President William Ruto raise funds to restart stalled road projects across the country.

Speaking during a meeting yesterday, Mbadi acknowledged that most road projects had stalled owing to a lack of funds.

He added that the government was also yet to pay contractors close to Ksh161 billion for various infrastructure projects being undertaken across the country.

As a consequence, Mbadi revealed that contractors had left the construction sites awaiting the payments.

Therefore, he assured that he was working on ways of raising funding for the projects, indicating that the resumption of construction would be witnessed across the country.

"Contracts are awarded but there is no funding. As the CS for National Treasury my job is to help the President get money to do development and complete projects which have stalled," he promised.

"When you move across the country, all road projects have stalled. I am going to ensure that I help the President to get resources to restart all the roads across the country."

Notably, the CS did not detail his plan for raising the resources and the timelines of his plan.

In recent months, Kenyans have lamented over the number of projects that have stalled.

In response, Ruto and government officials have explained that the stalling of projects were occasioned by pending bills and a lack of resources.

