SHIF is a big scam as KMPDU now exposes how RUTO’s insurance company and other private companies will exploit Kenyans

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – The newly launched Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) could be a big scandal in waiting.
This is after the Kenya Medical
and Dentists Practitioners Union (KMPDU) exposed how private companies will
exploit poor Kenyans and benefit from them without doing much in return.
In a statement, KMPDU
Secretary General Davji Atellah stated that the scheme is set for collapse.
He maintained that the scheme
was set to deny Kenyans access to medical care even as the government continued
the rollout program despite protests from key stakeholders such as the doctor’s
union.
"We have repudiated the act
from November 2023 with one message, "It will deny Kenyans access to
healthcare,’’ maintained Atellah.
‘’The Social Health Insurance
Fund is a capsizing ship! There is too much bilge water for it to sail."
Atellah added that the now
defunct health insurance scheme, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was
way superior to all other medical insurance schemes currently offered to
Kenyans.
The KMPDU boss also read
malice on the payment component of the new scheme noting that it was
subject to fraud.
He added that the stoppage of
NHIF was designed to benefit private insurance companies operating in the country.
"A social insurance law with a
co-payment component is a fraud. We have consistently warned that the
comprehensive medical package provided by NHIF was superior to all other
private sector insurance plans,’’ he explained.
According to KMPDU, the new scheme
will wreak havoc on civil servants as they are set to dig deeper into their
pockets in contributions to the fund.
The medical
union added that they had initially relinquished their medical allowances
that they were receiving from their employer for a comprehensive medical cover
only to be met by the new medical scheme, which they maintain will not be of
good use to them.
The union also took issue with
Members of Parliament for having given a nod to the new scheme without
considering the implications it was set to pose to Kenyans.
