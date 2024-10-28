Thugs behind the theft of guard rails on Ngong Road captured on camera - They hide the stolen rails in a makeshift kibanda before selling them (VIDEO).





Monday, October 28, 2024 - A motorist has shared a video of young men who have been vandalizing guard rails on Ngong Road, posing danger to road users.

They were captured on a dashcam carrying the stolen rails.

The suspects have a makeshift kibanda along the busy road where they temporarily store the vandalized guard rails before selling them to unscrupulous scrap metal dealers.

Vandalism attracts a minimum fine of Sh1 million or a jail term of five years or both.

Watch video of the suspected vandals.

Thugs Behind The Theft of Guard Rails on Ngong Road Captured on Camera- They Hide Them In A Makeshift Kibanda And Sell Them to Unscrupulous Scrap Metal Dealers pic.twitter.com/u87OSdfU73 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2024

