Thugs behind the theft of guard rails on Ngong Road captured on camera - They hide the stolen rails in a makeshift kibanda before selling them (VIDEO).


Monday, October 28, 2024 - A motorist has shared a video of young men who have been vandalizing guard rails on Ngong Road, posing danger to road users.

They were captured on a dashcam carrying the stolen rails.

The suspects have a makeshift kibanda along the busy road where they temporarily store the vandalized guard rails before selling them to unscrupulous scrap metal dealers.

Vandalism attracts a minimum fine of Sh1 million or a jail term of five years or both.

Watch video of the suspected vandals.

