Boxer ANTHONY JOSHUA 'splashes out £150 million on property over the last 18 months' as he continues to invest in London's real estate







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - British boxer, Anthony Joshua has 'splashed out £150 million on property as he continues to invest in London's real estate.

According to The Sun, Joshua has spent a total of £150m in just the last 18 months on building his real estate stock as he appears to be securing his future beyond his boxing career.

Joshua is believed to boast a net worth in excess of £100m after more than decade of multi-million fights and sponsorship deals and the position he finds himself in is impressive given where he started.

Along with his real estate investment, the former two-time heavyweight world champion also boasts a garage worth around £1m that includes a £150,000 Range Rover SVO, which was custom-made with his name inscribed in the tread plates and a £93,000 white Jaguar XJR.

He also forked out £600,000 on a luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom stretch, a £146,000 Mercedes v8 BiTurbo and a relatively 'modest' Audi A3 S-Line.

Joshua is expected to add further millions to his profile if a rematch is agreed with Dubois after the knockout defeat against his younger opponent last month.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed earlier in the week that Joshua is keen to get back in the ring as a matter of urgency, stating: 'My initial thought after the fight was, 'Let's just chill out, maybe wait for the result of Fury-Usyk'.

'AJ's reaction was quite a bit different. He is leaning towards the rematch.'