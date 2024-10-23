GACHAGUA is no longer interested in being the DP after his unceremonious impeachment as Lawyer NELSON HAVI reveals why he is still fighting





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may no longer be interested in being President William Ruto’s deputy despite his spirited fights to remain in office.

This was revealed by former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi who defended Rigathi Gachagua's move to contest his impeachment in court.

Taking to his X account, Havi suggested that Gachagua's move was not about him wanting to continue serving as the deputy president.

According to the former LSK boss, Gachagua is only fighting legal consequences that arise from an impeachment proceeding.

Havi argued that the former Mathira MP would formally resign if the High Court quashes his impeachment or could extend his fight to the Supreme Court.

"Leave room for an adversary to run away. It is doubtful Rigathi Gachagua wants to continue serving as DP.”

“He is fighting the legal consequences of impeachment, an action any prudent person would take.”

“He will resign after the impeachment is quashed or fight to the Supreme Court," Havi said.

According to the law, any impeached person cannot hold a state office or contest for an elective position for 10 years.

