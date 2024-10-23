GACHAGUA is no longer interested in being the DP after his unceremonious impeachment as Lawyer NELSON HAVI reveals why he is still fighting

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may no longer be interested in being President William Ruto’s deputy despite his spirited fights to remain in office.
This was revealed by former Law
Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi who defended Rigathi Gachagua's
move to contest his impeachment in court.
Taking to his X account, Havi
suggested that Gachagua's move was not about him wanting to continue serving as
the deputy president.
According to the former LSK
boss, Gachagua is only fighting legal consequences that arise from an
impeachment proceeding.
Havi argued that the former
Mathira MP would formally resign if the High Court quashes his impeachment or
could extend his fight to the Supreme Court.
"Leave room for an
adversary to run away. It is doubtful Rigathi Gachagua wants to continue
serving as DP.”
“He is fighting the legal
consequences of impeachment, an action any prudent person would take.”
“He will resign after the
impeachment is quashed or fight to the Supreme Court," Havi said.
According to the law, any
impeached person cannot hold a state office or contest for an elective position
for 10 years.
