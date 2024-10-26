Boda Boda operator arrested as police recover a pistol stolen from a drunk DCI officer.





Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Police in Kayole, Nairobi County have arrested a boda boda operator, Moses Makau Ndunda, for allegedly possessing a firearm stolen from a DCI officer assigned to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

The arrest followed a public tip-off, leading authorities to Ndunda’s residence in Dandora, where they recovered a Ceska handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

The firearm was reportedly stolen from Police Constable Peter Mburu Irungu on August 17, 2024.

The theft occurred after a night out involving Irungu and his friends, Charles Njunge and another individual known as Alvin.

The group had been drinking at the Eagle Business Centre in Mihang’o along the Eastern Bypass, and later at Click, a nearby joint.

According to the police report, Irungu left the establishment around 2:00 AM and was on his way to his parents’ home in Green Court Mihang’o when two individuals on a boda boda allegedly accosted him.

The robbers made away with his Ceska pistol, which had 15 rounds of ammunition, along with his wallet containing personal identification, bank cards, and a Nokia C32 phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.