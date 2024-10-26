Reality TV star, MARIA CHIKE, and partner welcome second child together, baby girl







Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Reality TV star, Maria Chike and her partner, Kevin, have welcomed their second child together, a girl.

The excited mum shared the good news on her Instagram page. According to her, their daughter was welcomed on October 23.

''My whole existence shall never seize to praise you lord

If you’re seeing this my little princess (Skylar’Rose) is here. 23/10

Help me thank the good lord for all his mercies and love upon my little family''

The couple have a son whom they welcomed in October 2023.