MICHAEL JACKSON was still a ‘pure’ at 35, LISA MARIE PRESLEY opens up about her relationship with late popstar in memoir







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir shares intimate details from her relationship with Michael Jackson.

After first meeting when they were young, Presley and Jackson got together romantically in 1994.

Before they officially began dating, Presley was still married to her first husband, Danny Keough but they split after Jackson confessed his love to her during a trip they took to Las Vegas.

“Michael said,’ I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” Presley writes in From Here to the Great Unknown, which was released on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered, I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him too.”

After that incident in Las Vegas, Presley and Keough amicably split, and she got together with Michael Jackson.

When they were romantically involved, "He told me he was still a virgin," Presley writes in the book.

"I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened. I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move."

The pair tied the knot in May 1994 when Jackson was 35 and Presley was 25, just weeks after her divorce from Keough, and they were married for more than two years before finalizing their divorce in August 1996.

Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009; he was 50. Presley died of a small bowel obstruction, a long-term complication from bariatric surgery she underwent several years ago, in January 2023 at age 54.

After her death, Presley’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, completed the memoir by listening to tapes of memories her mother left behind.