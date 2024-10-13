WAIGURU changes tactics in a bid to outwit KINDIKI in the race to succeed GACHAGUA as she positions herself as the next DP – Look!

Sunday, October 13, 2024 – The race to succeed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a matter of do or die, especially in Mt. Kenya, as political bigshots in the region position themselves to take over from the DP if his impeachment sails through the Senate this week.
Among those in the race to
succeed Gachagua is Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who has changed tact and elevated
the race to a whole new level.
This is after she launched a new
strategy by unveiling a website that spotlights her two decades of public
service.
Waiguru, seen as the strongest
female contender, made the move as the competition to succeed Gachagua
intensifies.
The website showcases Waiguru's
journey from a Technical Advisor for Public Sector Reforms during President
Mwai Kibaki's era to serving as Cabinet Secretary and Governor.
Her timing suggests an attempt
to seize the moment, as Gachagua’s political fate hangs in the balance.
Waiguru is among five
frontrunners vying for the position, with the list having narrowed from over
ten initial contenders.
According to the latest opinion
polls, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki is the man likely to replace Gachagua with a 20% approval rating against Waiguru’s 5%.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments