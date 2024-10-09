Senator LEDAMA OLE KINA promises RUTO that he will ‘deliver’ as GACHAGUA faces Senators after MPs voted overwhelmingly to impeach him.





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has confirmed that he will support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly on Tuesday, and his fate now rests with the Senate.

Commenting on X after Gachagua's impeachment, Ole Kina stated that he would not disappoint President William Ruto when the impeachment reaches the Senate.

Ole Kina later deleted the post, fearing potential consequences, as the Senate sitting is a quasi-judicial process.

Here is a screenshot of what Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina wrote immediately after Gachagua was sent packing by the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.