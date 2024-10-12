DIDDY's mother heckled with insults outside court as she and his kids arrive to support him







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Janice Combs, 84, the mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, was heckled by a crowd as she arrived with the rapper's children for his hearing over a host of s£x trafficking and racketeering charges.

Janice looked sombre in oversized glasses and a fur coat, as she clutched onto a supporter's arm as they walked to the courthouse on Thursday, October 10.

She had previously shown support for her son, declaring "he's not a monster".

But as a crowd heckled her outside the court, they were heard saying, "Janice, your son is a predator.

"Your son is a predator and he deserves to be locked up."

Just moments before the session commenced, Diddy's children entered, clinging to one another while navigating through the crowd.

The rapper was arrested on September 17 in Manhattan and is being kept behind bars in a Brooklyn facility.