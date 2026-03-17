KARUNGO WA THANGWA diverted Ksh 3 million from State House meant for his mother’s burial to his baby mama girlfriend - GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA exposes him badly (FULL STATEMENT)





A letter to Sen Karungo wa Thangwa,

I’m happy you have Rested your mother in peace today.

I had not planned to attend the funeral since I had a parliamentary trip to UK and I mentioned to you and your Brother (Father Michael) In my latest conversation with you at your home.

I came in your mothers house for condolences in peace ,contributed Ksh 50K and when I was leaving my Office team and supporters insisted I take a photo in UDA scarf since your DCP party officials; who stood by my side As signed the condolences book wore their green party caps.

The photo I took was not part of the prayer meeting and majority of people had dispersed. As usual, am a happy soul.

Why make a fuss out of it?

Karungo you stood by my side as I signed the official condolences book. I didn’t have the UDA scarf right?

It’s sad you’ve made your mother’s funeral a political platform forgetting your other siblings are also our friends, work mates and neighbors and we relate well.

You claimed that I attempted or I pulled down the tents on Friday.

Are you sure the Tents were put up on Friday? Were they to stand waiting from Friday to Monday? and funeral was Today (Monday).

Do you have witnesses to this effect?

Do you have pictures or videos as evidence? If so please share here and proof the same.

I demand for a public apology because you know you LIED for public sympathy.

When the school management and OCPD denied you entry to the school, you called Hon Kimani Ichungwa to help you secure the field who later reached out to me and we agreed to assist you which we did, Senator Methu called me on the same matter and I assured that nobody would interfere and we all agreed that your late mother was above the issues.

You even called me on my line to plead for help Karungo!

You have LIED on camera and you should REPENT.

I treat you as my brother and that’s why I came to your home.

Making your mother’s funeral a stage to destroy me politically is WRONG. May God defend me in your FACE.

And since you went public over UNTRUE allegations, I have the right to clear my name and that I will do. I demand that you release evidence as claimed.

May your mother rest well.

May your other siblings get peace.

May God fight for me on this matter

Below is evidence of your calls to me and Hon Ichungwa.

Now Tell the Public our other conversation and the Truth that we SPOKE and Hon Ichungwa called the security team to allow you to proceed!

Tell the Public you were also given Sh 3 Million from STATE HOUSE and you advised that it be delivered to your baby mama girlfriend who lives in Kenyatta Road so that your siblings don’t claim it!

Repent Kamwana!

REPENT!