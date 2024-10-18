Former glamour model, KATIE PRICE, reveals passport machines no longer recognise her after undergoing her sixth facelift







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Katie Price has revealed passport machines no longer recognise her face after she underwent her sixth facelift in Turkey.

The former glamour model, 46, who is currently on holiday in Cyprus, admitted that her photo causes her problems when travelling because it doesn't look like her.

Speaking on the I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast Katie explained: 'I don’t know what I look like, even the passport machine don’t recognise me at the minute.





'If I look, do you know what, when they put the passport it was done so many years ago.'

She continued: 'I’ve had about two facelift things since then and I don’t even look like it.

'And so now, travelling to Turkey, you’ve got all these machines now that you have to and I’m terrible with technology.





'But I’m the one pushing the buttons but I blame the machine it’s not doing what I want it to.'

Apart from her facelift surgery, Katie Price has also had 17 breast augmentations, eyelifts, a nose job and countless other 'tweakments' since bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old model.