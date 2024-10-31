RUTO’s ‘errand boy’ OSCAR SUDI has reportedly imported a multi-million 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 - It was shipped in by air (PHOTOs).





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - A newly imported multi-million 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 pictured being offloaded from a cargo plane at JKIA reportedly belongs to Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

Sudi, who is among President William Ruto’s close allies, has been swimming in money, thanks to his connection with powers that be.

He is among the powerful cartels who control garbage collection in Nairobi County.

Sudi, a former matatu conductor, is a well-known car enthusiast.

The Kenya DAILY POST.