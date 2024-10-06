American singer and actress HALLE BAILEY and boyfriend DDG split less than a year after welcoming their son

Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Halle Bailey and DDG are no longer a couple, with the rapper officially announcing their breakup on social media.
DDG shared the news, stating, "After much reflection
and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways.
This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both
of us."
The couple, who share a son named Halo, will continue to
co-parent. DDG reassured fans that despite their separation, their bond remains
strong. "I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've
shared," he added.
DDG emphasized that their love for each other remains
intact, saying, "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for
each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each
other."
While the rapper reflected on the cherished moments they’ve
shared, he acknowledged that it is time for them to begin a new chapter in
their lives. No statement has been made by Halle Bailey regarding the split at
this time.
The former couple went public with their relationship in March 2022, and their separation has come as a surprise to many of their fans.
0 Comments