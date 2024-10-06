Actress JENNIFER ANISTON addresses BARACK OBAMA affair rumor







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - American actress, Jennifer Aniston has finally denied claims that she had an affair with former US President Barack Obama.

The Friends actress, 55, was romantically linked to the married former president, 63, in a story published just a few weeks ago.

But, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Jennifer finally set the record straight to rubbished the rumours.

The Hollywood A-lister said: 'Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or you get an email saying some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story—and then it's that…'

'I was not mad at it,' the story is 'absolutely untrue'.

'So, the truth about Jen and Barack is that there's no truth?' Jimmy confirmed.

Jennifer continued: 'I've met him [Obama] once. I know Michelle more than him.'

Joking, Jimmy then asked: 'Is there a truth about you and Michelle?'

'That is not true,' she said with a smile.

The actress is currently not dating anyone at the moment.

Barack and Michelle have been married 32 years, and share daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

