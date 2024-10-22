‘A part of me is leaving’ - PEP GUARDIOLA reacts to Manchester City chief BEGIRISTAIN’s exit from the club







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has reacted to the decision of director of football, Txiki Begiristain, to leave the club next year.

Manchester City announced this week that its Director of Football (DOF), Txiki Begiristain will not remain at the club in the summer of 2025.

Reacting to Begiristain’s exit next year on Friday, October 18, Guardiola, 53, acknowledged the bond he has shared with Begiristain over the years.

Guardiola disclosed that he was aware that Begiristain will be leaving the English Premier League defending champions, and expressed gratitude to him for his contributions to the club.

“A part of me is leaving. A friend of mine and the architect to create one of the best teams ever at Barcelona and now here.

“I knew the decision for a long time, a family reason, personal reason. I know how grateful he is for his experience here,” he told journalists.

He added that Begiristain’s absence will be felt when he will eventually leave.

“He will be missed a lot. For the confidence, the trust especially in the bad moments.”