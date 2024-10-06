After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 13)

For some reason Rael could not
get Evans off her mind. She decided to first pay her bills and loans then
probably chat hit him up later. She was irresistible and no man could say no to
her, or at least she thought. She was going to visit her parents the following
weekend so she made a mental note to pick up their medication once she was done
with her bank runs. Some of the medicines could not be found in the chemists in
Kisii and when they were found, they were bloody expensive. She was running out
of breath as she climbed the stairs to the chama offices. The slimming tea did
not seem to work although the side effects had made her scared of taking them
regularly as she ought to have. She thought that she would see results as fast
as promised. She would take the tea and pills more consistently when she
travels home.
After finishing paying the
necessary bills she went to the chemist and found a long queue. As she waited
for her order to be sorted out, she decided to chat up Evans.
“Hi Evans, this is Rael one of
your clients. I hope you do not find this weird, but I found you really hot.”
“Hi Rael. Good to hear from you.
It is not weird at all I tend to hear the hot comment quite often.”
“Hot and confident…..I like!”
“There is so much of me to
like…trust me. By the way, I noticed from your application that you are from
Kisii. Where is home?
“I am Kisii but I was born and
raised in the coast region. My parents moved to Kisii when we were all grown
and out of home. They stay in Chabera though. That is where my grandparents are
there as well”
“Nice. I am from Nyamira.”
“Oh okay. Good to know. So, when
can I see you to get to bask in your hotness without the pressure of signing
cheques and filling forms?”
“I am available anytime during
the week. Unlike you, I am a businessman and I control my schedule.”
“We can meet for coffee or a
stronger drink and then go back to your place if the meeting goes well.”
“Why don’t we start with your
place and then we will do mine later?”
The fact that he was not too
enthusiastic about her going to his place should have been a red flag, but Rael
chose to ignore the red flag totally probably because she wanted to get to his
pants as well as being seen around with a man as hot as him. Steve had quite
tamed her, and she was rarely out there as she used to. She needed to stop
being so loyal to a man who was not loyal to her.
“Alright hottie. My place first
then yours later. I will let you know when a good day for us is to meet”
“Alright Rael. See you then.”
The conversation made her so
excited that she basically felt like letting Evans know that they could meet
the same day but decided to hold on until the following day so as not to be
seen as desperate. She needed a little bit of distraction and a handsome man
with a good dick was the perfect recipe. She passed by the supermarket to buy
some foodstuff. She would cook and serve Evans an awesome meal as she was in
the mood to cook. She even got lots of pineapples to help her coochie smelling
nice. She later hit up Evans and the agreed to hook up the following day and
after that she decided to thank Steve for taking her car for service and fixing
her puncture.
“Hi baby. My car came back in
perfect condition. Thank you so much for everything”
Steve did not reply to the text
until the following morning as Rael was
preparing breakfast for Evans who was on his way.
“Hey hun. No worries. You know I can do
anything to make you happy. How are you doing? What are you up to?
“I am doing well. Preparing
breakfast then go hang out with Sandra and some of our chama friends.”
“Sawasawa. You take care and take
care of my pussy for me. I want it fresh as always.
“Hahahaha! I am eating pineapples
just to keep it fresh for you babe and you know it is only yours.”
“Good. As you should. Take care
babe. Bye”
She finished preparing breakfast,
which was more of a brunch, showered and as she was chilling watching a movie,
Evans called to ask for the house number as she had arrived. Once he got to the
house, they could not even wait to have breakfast. They started kissing as soon
as the door was closed behind them and soon, they were in bed. The make out session was incredible. Evans
was such a good kisser and knew where to touch to turn her on and she was
completely wet and begging for him in a matter of minutes.
When Evans undressed and was
standing in front of her ready to make love to her, Rael was so disappointed.
His erected dick was the smallest she had ever seen and as much as she decided
to fake enthusiasm and took him in, the sex was the most underwhelming
experience ever. She had never experienced bad sex like she had that she was
afraid it showed on her face as much as she tried to fake that it was the most
amazing experience ever. She was so glad that the make out session was awesome,
and it made the faking easier.
“Did you like it babe? Did you
come?”
Rael did not understand why some
men asked if a woman had come or if they had enjoyed the sex. That should have
been quite obvious from the reactions and involuntary body reactions.
“I loved it babe. The sex was
mind blowing and I came three times. That was great.”
“I told you. I am glad that you
had a good time. We have the whole day for you to enjoy this. I can even stay
longer if you will not get enough.”
“Sure. Stay as long as my orgasms
want”
“Great. Do you have a cold beer I
can have?’
As Rael served him beer, she
could not help but be amused at how self-confident Evans was. She wanted him
out of the house, but he had been very nice and gentle with her, and she did
not want to look nasty and aggressive.
After having his beer, he fell deeply asleep. This was new to Rael and
she did not know what to do. She decided to let him sleep as she replied to
some of her work emails. When he woke up, he grabbed the bag he had brought
with him and to Rael’s shock and horror, it had his change of clothes. He
changed to more comfortable clothes and offered to cook dinner.
Rael did not think that Evans
would be spending the night when she invited him over and his behavior left her
speechless. The thought that she would have to endure the terrible sex the
whole night made her shudder. She decided to watch him and see his plan. He
made an awesome meal and watched a movie as they cuddled and went to bed. She
woke up the following morning to prepare for work and woke Evans up to prepare
as well.
“It is okay you just go. I will
work from then house today. You will find me here when you come. I will find
something in the fridge and cook for you an amazing meal.”
Rael was in shock, but she was
running late and she had an early morning meeting which she could not miss. As
much as she wanted to chase him out, she decided to have the discussion in the
evening.
“Okay then. I will see you in the
evening.”
As she drove to work, she could
not help but think about the mess she had put herself in. She hated having
people in her space and sharing a bed the whole night with someone disgusted
her. At one point at work, she got an anxiety attack and could barely
concentrate. She went back home as soon as she was done with the meetings and
whatever was urgent. She found her house sparkling clean and food ready. Evans
had rearranged her closet by putting his clothes in there.
“I did not know that you had come
with so many clothes”
“I sent someone to bring them
over. I cannot believe that I have moved from being an Eastlands resident to a
Kileleshwa one. I am going to make you very happy.”
Rael knew that she was in trouble
and immediately called Sandra for help as he was busy in the kitchen.
“I need your help dear. I had a
man come over for a sex session and he has refused to go back to his place.
Please come help me chase him. I am scared.”
“I am not around. I am in Kisumu.
Let me try and see if I can get someone to help. Meanwhile, hebu go to the
police station.”
Rael was in a panic mode and she
texted Steve to come and save her. He promised to come the following morning
which he did. Rael introduced him as the husband and asked Evans to leave
immediately. As he packed his bags, Rael could tell that both men were pissed
and as soon her new psycho boyfriend left. Steve left without talking to her.
