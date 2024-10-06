We are doomed as a new report reveals hospitals are not ready for RUTO’s Universal Health Care (UHC) transition

Monday, October 7, 2024 – President William Ruto’s administration will have to rethink the implementation of the new Universal Health Care (UHC).
This is after it emerged that
hospitals are not ready for transition just yet according to the
Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee
After presenting the report to the house on Thursday, Godfrey Osotsi, the committee chairperson, expressed his worry over how Universal Health Care (UHC) will be implemented if the hospitals are not at the level required for a shift of this magnitude.
"Our investigations have
uncovered a stark reality: nearly all county hospitals are woefully
underprepared for UHC implementation," the senator said.
Osotsi revealed that county hospitals are understaffed, lack essential equipment, and are generally not prepared for the greater responsibility that comes with the transition.
The
review which culminated in the report was conducted between April and September
2024.
"They are plagued by
understaffing and lack the essential equipment for critical services such as
radiology and dialysis," he reported.
The Universal Health Coverage
(UHC) program, is an integral part of the government's larger healthcare plan.
Apart from the unpreparedness,
the senator also found out that a substantial number of county hospitals failed
to submit financial statements for audit.
The senator has called on the
Ministry of Health to take urgent action, emphasizing the need for enhanced
oversight.
He also urged his colleagues to
hold governors accountable for the public resources under their control to
ensure that hospitals are adequately prepared.
