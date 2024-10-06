We are doomed as a new report reveals hospitals are not ready for RUTO’s Universal Health Care (UHC) transition





Monday, October 7, 2024 – President William Ruto’s administration will have to rethink the implementation of the new Universal Health Care (UHC).

This is after it emerged that hospitals are not ready for transition just yet according to the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee

After presenting the report to the house on Thursday, Godfrey Osotsi, the committee chairperson, expressed his worry over how Universal Health Care (UHC) will be implemented if the hospitals are not at the level required for a shift of this magnitude.

"Our investigations have uncovered a stark reality: nearly all county hospitals are woefully underprepared for UHC implementation," the senator said.

Osotsi revealed that county hospitals are understaffed, lack essential equipment, and are generally not prepared for the greater responsibility that comes with the transition.

The review which culminated in the report was conducted between April and September 2024.

"They are plagued by understaffing and lack the essential equipment for critical services such as radiology and dialysis," he reported.

The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program, is an integral part of the government's larger healthcare plan.

Apart from the unpreparedness, the senator also found out that a substantial number of county hospitals failed to submit financial statements for audit.

The senator has called on the Ministry of Health to take urgent action, emphasizing the need for enhanced oversight.

He also urged his colleagues to hold governors accountable for the public resources under their control to ensure that hospitals are adequately prepared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST