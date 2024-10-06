Don’t worry about the controversial bill, I will protect you to the last drop of my blood – RUTO assures Religious Leaders

Monday, October 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has told religious leaders not to worry about the contentious Religious Bill that seeks to regulate the church.
Speaking at Africa Inland Church
(AIC) in Milimani, Nairobi, Ruto assured religious leaders that they would
determine their own regulations as opposed to being regulated as contained in the
bill.
He vowed to protect the freedom
of worship stating that it is enshrined in the Constitution of the Land.
“As a government, we respect our
Constitution. The preamble of the Constitution of Kenya says God of all
creation. That is the beginning of the Constitution of Kenya meaning that we
surrender to God,” he stated.
Further, he noted that Kenya
will continue to be a God-fearing nation despite the religious bill
recommending the regulation of religious organizations.
The President admitted that
there are some proposals made in some quotas about regulation of the
church, worship, and religious activities.
However, he maintained that
there should be extensive public participation with religious groups on how
they want to be regulated.
“I want to remind those that are
pursuing that kind of exercise that the Constitution of Kenya is very explicit
on the freedom of worship and there will be no compromise whatsoever,” he
affirmed.
Apart from the Constitution, the
President noted he will use any means possible to defend our freedom of worship
in Kenya.
The Religious Organizations Bill
2024, proposed by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, has so far faced
resistance from religious groups across the country who term it as punitive.
