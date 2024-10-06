Don’t worry about the controversial bill, I will protect you to the last drop of my blood – RUTO assures Religious Leaders





Monday, October 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has told religious leaders not to worry about the contentious Religious Bill that seeks to regulate the church.

Speaking at Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Milimani, Nairobi, Ruto assured religious leaders that they would determine their own regulations as opposed to being regulated as contained in the bill.

He vowed to protect the freedom of worship stating that it is enshrined in the Constitution of the Land.

“As a government, we respect our Constitution. The preamble of the Constitution of Kenya says God of all creation. That is the beginning of the Constitution of Kenya meaning that we surrender to God,” he stated.

Further, he noted that Kenya will continue to be a God-fearing nation despite the religious bill recommending the regulation of religious organizations.

The President admitted that there are some proposals made in some quotas about regulation of the church, worship, and religious activities.

However, he maintained that there should be extensive public participation with religious groups on how they want to be regulated.

“I want to remind those that are pursuing that kind of exercise that the Constitution of Kenya is very explicit on the freedom of worship and there will be no compromise whatsoever,” he affirmed.

Apart from the Constitution, the President noted he will use any means possible to defend our freedom of worship in Kenya.

The Religious Organizations Bill 2024, proposed by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, has so far faced resistance from religious groups across the country who term it as punitive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST