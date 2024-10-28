'He is my idol' - MIKEL OBI names CLAUDE MARKELELE as his greatest mentor







Monday, October 28, 2024 - Ex-Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi has paid tribute to his ex-Chelsea teammate, Claude Makelele, describing him as his greatest mentor.

Mikel and Makelele played for Chelsea under Portuguese coach José Mourinho after the Blues managed to sign the Nigerian midfielder.

Markelele joined the Blues in 2003 and became known for his exceptional defensive skills, helping to redefine the role of a defensive midfielder.

Mikel Obi joined Chelsea in 2006 and he developed into a key player for the club, known for his passing and defensive contributions.

In a recent episode of his podcast, "The Obi One Podcast," Mikel praised Makelele's immense influence on his career.

"My mentor, my idol in my position that I played. For me, he is the greatest that has ever played in that position. You must be doing something right if you have a position named after you," he said.

Mikel highlighted Makelele's crucial role in Chelsea's midfield during their successful era under Jose Mourinho.

"He was integral in every game for Chelsea. Without him, the midfield won't stand."

Mikel spent 11 years at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the 2011–12 Champions League.