‘I liked it’ - MARTHA STEWART recalls losing her ‘purity’ to ‘aggressive’ husband ANDY at 19







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Hollywood actress, Martha Stewart has recalled losing her virginity to her “aggressive” now ex-husband, Andy Stewart, when she was just 19 years old.

Andy and Martha went on to tie the knot in 1961 and welcomed their daughter, Alexis, now 59, four years later. They remained married for several years until separating in 1987 and officially filing for divorce in 1990. During the course of their marriage, Andy and Martha both had affairs.

The cookbook author, 83, said Andy was “very polite and handsome” during their date and she was “excited” to be with a “sophisticated young man” who had an American Express card, “which was a very big deal in those days.”

“He picked me up in his little yellow Mercedes sedan,” she remembered in her new Netflix documentary, “Martha.”

“I had never been in a Mercedes before.”





By the end of their date, Martha said she was “madly in love” with Andy. After their first date, he started sending her money for a train ticket so she could visit him in New Haven, Connecticut each week.

“I had never slept with anybody before this,” she recalled. “He was very aggressive and I liked it.”

Despite her being “madly in love,” her father, Edward Kostyra, did not approve of their romance.

“I went home and told my dad and my dad slapped me,” she said. “And he slapped me hard on my face, and said, ‘No. You’re not marrying him. He’s a Jew.’”

The famed cook said she remembers “getting that slap” but was not surprised because her dad “was a bigot” and “impulsive.” She went against her father’s wishes, telling him, “I’m going to get married no matter what you think.”