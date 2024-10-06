Actor JOHN AMOS' daughter believes her father's will was changed without the family's knowledge

Sunday, October 06, 2024 - American actor John Amos' daughter Shannon has claimed that her late father's will was changed without the family's knowledge amid family drama surrounding the death of the actor.
The actor, best known for roles in Roots and Good Times
passed away on August 21, though it wasn't reported until October 1, with
members of his family revealing they had no idea about his death until it was
reported in the news.
Several members of Amos' family including daughter Shannon
and goddaughter Amy Goudy released a statement claiming her brother KC Amos
isolated the actor from the rest of his family.
Speaking to TMZ, Shannon said she believes her brother
KC, her father's supposed publicist Belinda Foster and Eugene Brummet had
Amos' will changed before his death.
Shannon first said that they couldn't find any paperwork
naming Foster as her father's official publicist.
She added that KC, Foster, and Brummett were all living with
her father, and called them all, 'grifters' who came into her father's life at
her brother's request.
'We believe that the three of them conspired together to
take advantage of my father, who was diagnosed in 2016 with Alzheimer's, Lewy
body dementia,' she said, adding she has it in writing from the hospital.
However, she said that Amos 'bounced back' and was 'doing
really well until about 2022,' which is when they realized he 'couldn't really
take care of himself.'
Her brother KC moved in at that point, and then, 'started
making allegations that a caregiver was stealing money from him.'
Her father was cremated nine days after his d£ath, which the
family say they had no knowledge of until recently.
When asked about their father's cremation Shannon said she
thinks there are, 'many reasons' at play.
She added that he had, 'the best insurance' through the
actors union SAG-AFTRA and he should have been at Cedars-Sinai, but instead
they just dropped him off at a hospital in Inglewood, which she said makes, 'no
sense.'
Shannon adds they are going to 'seek a police
investigation,' adding that she heard from a doctor, her father's primary
caregiver, that when her brother moved in, he was withholding medication.
She added that he was also battling cancer and he was
supposed to go in for cancer treatments but that never happened.
When asked about her father's will and if it had been
changed, Shannon said that her uncle was in charge of his estate, adding, 'he
had to do five wills because my brother would come in... he would get him to
sign paperwork and he would undo everything.'
She said her uncle was 'constantly' having to re-do the
wills, adding she has a statement from her brother that she 'made him sign' after
her mother's passing, that he, 'knowingly manipulated my father, had him change
wills, and that he could not have my father ever sign a document again without
family and he still pulled all of this off.
While KC has yet to address these allegations, Belinda
Foster did refute them in a statement to People on Thursday.
'I represented John Amos for over 30 years as his publicist
of record. The media knows this along with John's agencies of record. Over the
years we grew close to one another to the point of a familial relationship,'
she began.
'In the last few years, he often referred to me as his
"daughter." This was not a fraud by John, K.C., or myself. He was
like a father to me. I deeply mourn his passing,' she said.
'Shannon's claims that John was abused are false. K.C.,
Eugene and I, along with numerous others cared for him,' she said, referring to
claims of elder abuse Shannon put forth in 2023.
'On several occasions when Shannon claimed that he was
abused, law enforcement authorities sat with John and confirmed his
well-being,' Foster added.
0 Comments