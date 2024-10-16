A smartly dressed man captured on CCTV stealing a bag belonging to a Chinese national at an Expo held at Sarit Centre (VIDEO).

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected thief who was captured on CCTV stealing a bag belonging to a Chinese national at an expo held at the Sarit Centre, Nairobi.
The smartly dressed man went to the security expo disguised
as a participant and stole the foreigner’s bag.
He registered himself as Gabriel Kiarie when accessing the
venue.
The stolen bag contained the victim’s personal items,
including his passport.
Watch the video.
A Smartly Dressed Man Captured on CCTV Stealing A Bag At An Expo Held At Sarit Centre pic.twitter.com/0jx95wmZqD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments