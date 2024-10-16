RAILA causes a storm in India after linking Prime Minister NARENDRA MODI to the scandalous Adani group – Look!





Wednesday October 16, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s endorsement of Adani Group Limited’s takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other key infrastructure has sparked widespread backlash, both within Kenya and on the international stage.

Raila narrated how India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced him to Gautam Adani and organised a Kenyan delegation's visit to benchmark Adani Group's projects in the Gujarat State.

While narrating Adani's close ties with Modi's administration, Raila exuded confidence in Adani Group's ability to deliver its mandate in the Public-Private Partnership deal reached with President William Ruto’s administration.

Odinga's remarks have triggered strong reactions from Indian leaders, including congressmen and political analysts, who have criticized the country's Prime Minister for unfairly prioritizing Adani Group over other local companies.

In a brief statement, Indian lawmaker Pawan Khera claimed that Adani Group has dominated critical projects in India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime took power.

According to the Congressman, Adani has dominated the country's headlines, particularly India's foreign policy for the last ten years.

“This has been the story of India’s foreign policy for the last 10 years; By Adani, for Adani, of Adani,” commented Khera.

The lawmaker's remarks were echoed by political analyst Shailesh Kushwaha, who criticized Prime Minister Modi, asserting that Gautam Adani’s company has been the biggest beneficiary of Modi's foreign visits.

Kushwaha further claimed that most projects presided over by Adani outside India, whether in the neighbourhood or further afield, were announced within months of the Prime Minister's visit to the foreign country or during a meeting with other Heads of State.

"Adani Group is getting the biggest benefit from Modi ji's foreign visit.

"Most Adani projects outside India, whether in the neighbourhood or further afield, were announced within months of Modi visiting the country or meeting its head of state," commented the Indian political analyst.

"Prime Minister Modi is working as Adani’s agent in foreign countries - first, it was disclosed by a Sri Lankan government official, now by Kenya’s former Prime Minister," claimed Ashok Swain, a Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden.

The Kenyan DAILY POST