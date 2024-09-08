Your days are numbered; we are coming for you – Commander GODFREY OTUNGE vows to deal ruthlessly with dreaded Haiti Gang Leader LANMO SANJOU





Monday, September 9, 2024 – Dreaded Haiti gang leader Lanmo Sanjou, the head of the infamous Mawozo 400, has all the reasons to be worried.

This is after Kenyan Police Commander to Haiti Godfrey Otunge vowed to deal with him ruthlessly in an effort to liberate Haiti.

Speaking during an interview, Otunge warned that the gangs' days were numbered and that the police would do everything possible to combat anarchy in the Caribbean nation.

According to the police commander, the officers must fulfill their mission in Haiti, with the primary objective being to end gang violence.

“I can tell you that Lanmo Sanjou, his days are numbered. Take it to the bank, because we came here for a reason,” Otunge warned.

“We came here with a purpose. We came here to do something, and we must do it,” he added.

Otunge revealed that he deploys his officers daily, alongside the Haiti National Police, to patrol and ensure security in Port-au-Prince and its surrounding suburbs.

He further revealed that the mission had so far made immense progress with the police managing to reclaim several critical amenities that were under the control of the gangs.

"Together with the HNP, we recaptured the hospital, and the hospital is currently under our patrols together with the Haiti National Police.”

“Number two, the seaport was a no-go zone. Nobody dared to go to the seaport because it was barricaded.

"We worked together with the Haiti National Police and people are now moving and there’s movement of vehicles," Otunge reiterated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST