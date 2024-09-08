Distraught Hillside Endarasha Academy pupil narrates the chilling account of how the deadly fire started and what fueled the tragic blaze





Monday, September 9, 2024 - One young survivor of the Hillside Endarasha Academy has provided a chilling account of how the fire that claimed the lives of 21 students unfolded.

According to the mother of one of the survivors, her son described being jolted awake when another pupil sleeping on the top bunk of a double-decker bed near the entrance saw sparks fly from the light bulb above him.

"He explained that one of the children was startled awake when the bulb exploded, sending sparks onto his mattress, which then caught fire," she recounted.

The student immediately jumped down in a frantic search for water to put out the flames but found none within reach.

As precious seconds passed, the fire spread rapidly like bushfire across the beds.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the student rushed back to the dormitory to alert his fellow pupils.

Despite their best efforts to wake everyone and attempt to extinguish the flames, the fire had already gained too much ground.

The fire started near the main entrance of the dormitory, in a section where 48 students were sleeping in 24 double-decker beds, 12 beds lined up on the right side and 12 on the left.

Each child had a sleeping space, but the proximity of the wooden beds and cardboard partitions that separated different areas only fueled the rapid spread of the flames.

The dormitory’s structural materials, including wood and cardboard, proved disastrous as the fire escalated, creating a near-impossible situation for those trying to escape.

Reports have indicated that the lights in the dormitory were kept on throughout the night, a factor that may have played a role in how quickly the fire began.

With the beds closely together, the fire rapidly consumed the flammable materials.

The students’ only option was to flee the dormitory as the fire spread uncontrollably, but tragically, not all were able to make it out in time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST