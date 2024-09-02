You will never succeed in your mission as long as I rule – RUTO vows as he publicly tells off GACHAGUA.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - President William Ruto took a swipe at politicians, among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who are hellbent on dividing the country with their ethnic politics.

Speaking during a church service in Bungoma County, Ruto told Gachagua and his allies to their faces that they would not succeed in their nefarious mission to divide the country along ethnic lines.

"I want to promise Kenyans that those who want to divide us will fail and they will fail miserably.

"Those who want to preach to us ethnic, parochial, and regional politics will not succeed in this country because this is a country that trusts in God and all of us are children of the same God," he stated.

"So, every one of those of us who have the privilege to be leaders in Kenya at whatever level must understand and appreciate that we are leaders for the people of Kenya and I also promise that I will work for all the people of Kenya without discrimination."

The Head of State, as a result, promised to uphold the nation's unity, pointing to his newfound alliance with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as an example.

"I want to promise Kenyans that I will do whatever it takes to make sure that this country is united and that no part of Kenya is left behind as we match into the future as a people.

"It is our collective responsibility as leaders to walk in that manner," he stated.

"God designed this country in a way that all of us can belong.

"Nobody should worry about the unity of Kenya in fact if there is any worry it is not the unity of Kenya it is the disunity if at all."

Gachagua is on record playing tribal and ethnic politics in a move to defend his Kikuyu community.

