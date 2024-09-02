Did you know this? RUTO surprises everyone as he reveals the real reason he stands on top of cars when addressing Kenyans.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - President William Ruto surprised Kenyans by revealing the reason he often stands on car roofs while addressing citizens during his tours across the country.

Speaking during a church service in Bungoma yesterday, Ruto explained that he stands on car roofs as part of his deep divine calling to preach, even after becoming a politician.

He likened his call to be an evangelist to his practice of standing on top of cars during his tours and addressing crowds from an elevated platform.

‘’I am an evangelist. Many people sometimes wonder why I stand on raised places and sometimes on top of the car," he stated.

Ruto also revealed that it was as a result of the calling to be an evangelist that he tries to behave like one, even in his capacity as president.

‘’When your orientation is as an evangelist, you always behave like an evangelist even when you are doing other things,’’ he added.

During his 2021 campaigns, Ruto revealed during a church service in Nyeri that his call to be an evangelist was driven by his desire to see more people going to heaven, a vision that also inspired his bottom-up agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST