Grow up and stop making noise – PS KORIR SING’OEI tells Kenyans wishing for RAILA to lose the AU seat after RUTO’s endorsement





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei has told off those hoping for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to lose his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

In the recent past, some Kenyans have wished for Raila's failure after President William Ruto officially launched his bid.

They accused Raila of siding with Ruto during the recent anti-government revolt.

Reacting to the naysayers, Sing'oei suggested their sentiments against Raila's bid are noise that could not be made of any sense.

"I have sought to draw out a kernel of insight from the ‘noise and chattering’. Sadly, I have been unsuccessful," he said.

Sing'oei is among the people Ruto charged with leading the secretariat tasked with selling Raila's bid.

He will be helped by Ambassador Elkana Odembo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST