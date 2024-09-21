You cannot lie to people all the time – See what University students did to DENNIS ITUMBI as he attempted to justify ADANI-JKIA deal

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi found himself on the wrong side of town yesterday.
This is after he was heckled by
university students while trying to justify the government's move to ‘sell’ the Jomo
Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani for 30 years.
Itumbi was speaking at the Bomas
of Kenya where the ruling UDA was launching a program where university students
can engage directly with the ruling government.
The digital strategist was
attempting to defend the controversial deal but the varsity students shut him
down through jeering and booing, forcing him to cut short his speech.
Itumbi compared the Adani deal
to a similar contract in Rwanda that would see the neighbouring country build
a state-of-the-art airport.
"Our neighbors in Rwanda
are building a brand new airport to house 7 million passengers, but you guys
here are saying don't do it, don't expand that airport...It's okay, it's
okay", Itumbi stated.
Over 2,000 University
students from different parts of the country had been mobilised as the ruling
party explores different strategies to engage stakeholders at a time when Kenya
Kwanza is having a hard time selling its ideas to Kenyans.
The Adani deal has been
ferociously opposed by Kenyans across the board with most citizens questioning
whether the deal is in the country's best interests.
Apart from JKIA, Roads
and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir confirmed that Adani is
close to reaching a deal with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company
(KETRACO) to run select power lines.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
