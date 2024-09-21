You cannot lie to people all the time – See what University students did to DENNIS ITUMBI as he attempted to justify ADANI-JKIA deal





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi found himself on the wrong side of town yesterday.

This is after he was heckled by university students while trying to justify the government's move to ‘sell’ the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani for 30 years.

Itumbi was speaking at the Bomas of Kenya where the ruling UDA was launching a program where university students can engage directly with the ruling government.

The digital strategist was attempting to defend the controversial deal but the varsity students shut him down through jeering and booing, forcing him to cut short his speech.

Itumbi compared the Adani deal to a similar contract in Rwanda that would see the neighbouring country build a state-of-the-art airport.

"Our neighbors in Rwanda are building a brand new airport to house 7 million passengers, but you guys here are saying don't do it, don't expand that airport...It's okay, it's okay", Itumbi stated.

Over 2,000 University students from different parts of the country had been mobilised as the ruling party explores different strategies to engage stakeholders at a time when Kenya Kwanza is having a hard time selling its ideas to Kenyans.

The Adani deal has been ferociously opposed by Kenyans across the board with most citizens questioning whether the deal is in the country's best interests.

Apart from JKIA, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir confirmed that Adani is close to reaching a deal with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) to run select power lines.

The Kenyan DAILY POST