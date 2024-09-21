GACHAGUA spills the beans as he reveals how RUTO kicked him out of State House ‘WhatsApp Group’ that manages his diary – No wonder he missed the President’s event in Nyeri





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spilled more beans about his working relationship with President William Ruto.

During an interview, Gachagua revealed that he doesn’t know what Ruto does nowadays because he was kicked out of a WhatsApp group that manages the president’s schedules.

He attributed the same to skipping President William Ruto's events like the one in Nyeri where he was conspicuously missing.

"Kenyans do not see me in any presidential function, it is because I am not aware of the function.”

“The function they see me in is the one I have been invited to.”

“Previously, I had access to President Ruto's diary.”

“It becomes very difficult for me to work on my diary because I do not know what the President has," the Deputy President stated.

Gachagua claimed the main motive behind removing him from the WhatsApp group was to paint him in bad light to make it look like he was absconding from his duties as the country's second in command.

"I want to ask the people who work around the presidency not to create conflict between the President and I," Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST