GACHAGUA spills the beans as he reveals how RUTO kicked him out of State House ‘WhatsApp Group’ that manages his diary – No wonder he missed the President’s event in Nyeri

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spilled more beans about his working relationship with President William Ruto.
During an interview,
Gachagua revealed that he doesn’t know what Ruto does nowadays because he was
kicked out of a WhatsApp group that manages the president’s schedules.
He attributed the same to skipping President William Ruto's events like the one in Nyeri where
he was conspicuously missing.
"Kenyans do not see me in
any presidential function, it is because I am not aware of the function.”
“The function they see me in is
the one I have been invited to.”
“Previously, I had access to
President Ruto's diary.”
“It becomes very difficult for
me to work on my diary because I do not know what the President has," the
Deputy President stated.
Gachagua claimed the main motive
behind removing him from the WhatsApp group was to paint him in bad light to
make it look like he was absconding from his duties as the country's second in
command.
"I want to ask the people
who work around the presidency not to create conflict between the President and
I," Gachagua stated.
