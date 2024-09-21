GACHAGUA is not taking any prisoners as he sends a direct message to RUTO as their fallout takes an ugly turn – Look!





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on President William to intervene and quell the squabbling within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

During an interview yesterday, Gachagua stated that only President William Ruto has the power to resolve the political tensions that have recently plagued the ruling party.

According to Gachagua, despite attempts to reach out to Ruto to address the cracks within his administration, the Head of State was yet to heed his call.

"It is upon our boss, Ruto to call his house to order. I have talked to the president several times and I have asked him to do so but he is yet to do it," Gachagua stated.

"This is because the environment we currently have in the country is toxic, Kenyans are very unhappy about what is going on."

While addressing his relationship with Ruto, Gachagua clarified that he was on good terms with the president despite the recent political developments.

The Deputy President further claimed that some Members of Parliament affiliated with President Ruto's party were being coerced into frustrating him, fueling the ongoing political discord.

Gachagua while insisting on the matter, alleged that the said legislators received handouts to initiate his ouster at the National Assembly.

"How can people, at this time meet to discuss how to impeach the deputy president when we have roads that have stalled for years? When we have water challenges and people who have been hospitalised," the DP claimed.

According to Gachagua, about 35 lawmakers met in Nyahururu to discuss how to dismiss him from his current position.

Gachagua claimed the meeting lasted the whole night, a situation which forced about seven MPs to quit the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST