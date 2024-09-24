You are a liar! Disappointed Haiti citizens denounce RUTO’s claims during his visit to the Caribbean nation





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Haiti citizens have denounced President William Ruto’s claims that the Kenyan police have made huge progress in dealing with dreaded gangs in the troubled Caribbean nation.

Haitians expressed their dissatisfaction with the work that international security missions have done so far in the country to contain the criminal gangs wreaking havoc.

Their dissatisfaction came hours after President William Ruto visited the Caribbean nation over the weekend.

During the visit, Ruto expressed optimism about the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) led by the first contingent of Kenyan police deployed in the country.

The Head of State further noted that the progress recorded had changed the world's perspective of their mission.

However, citizens of the Caribbean nation did not find anything optimistic with the mission, maintaining that little had been done to deal with the gangs in the country.

Mario Canteve lamented that he no longer believed that the Kenyan contingent of police and other support missions had anything that could immediately change the situation.

“No one is coming to save Haiti. Nothing is changing," he stated. “A new mission cannot save Haiti."

Canteve further poked holes into the optimism that the presence of the Kenyan officers together with the expected additional deployment would help the country facilitate elections, terming such a move as unrealistic.

“How can you hold an election when everything is so violent? Everyone is shooting," he argued.

"When police cannot even go into certain areas, what kind of election are they going to get?” Canteve posed.

Moise Jean-Pierre, a Haitian teacher, also echoed the sentiments noting that the idea to turn the deployment of the Kenyan officers into a fully-fledged United Nations peacekeeping mission will do little to help end the rage advanced by the gangs operating in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST