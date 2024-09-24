RUTO’s man KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN honours UHURU’s father JOMO KENYATTA as he renames Kirigiti Stadium – Look!

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has proposed the renaming of Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu to Freedom Stadium once construction works are completed.
Murkomen revealed that the
proposal to rename the stadium was based on historical significance, noting that
Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta gave his last address at the stadium
before being locked away in prison.
''The founding father of this
nation addressed his last rally here before being taken away for detention and
so it has a very important historical significance," Murkomen urged.
Murkomen noted that his Ministry
will do public participation to get the views of the public before embarking on
the process of renaming the stadium.
''Yes, if we achieve that, then
this shall be the place where young men and women will achieve their freedom by
unlocking their potential and we will ensure that we build more sportsmen and
women,’’ Murkomen added.
Kirigiti Stadium is based in
Kiambu County and is currently under renovation works. It is expected to add to
the country’s sporting facilities.
Murkomen revealed that upon
completion, the stadium will help ease congestion at Kenya’s
major stadiums based in Nairobi.
He added that the proximity of
the stadium would also help reduce the burden for other clubs that would now
have an opportunity to play in an alternative away from the capital city.
The CS also revealed that the
stadium which was already 90 percent complete would host football activities,
adding his confidence to raise the sporting standards in the country.
Murkomen also expressed
optimism that the works at the stadium will be completed soon, stating that
construction works at the facility stalled due to lack of funding.
