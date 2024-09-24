RUTO’s man KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN honours UHURU’s father JOMO KENYATTA as he renames Kirigiti Stadium – Look!





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has proposed the renaming of Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu to Freedom Stadium once construction works are completed.

Murkomen revealed that the proposal to rename the stadium was based on historical significance, noting that Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta gave his last address at the stadium before being locked away in prison.

''The founding father of this nation addressed his last rally here before being taken away for detention and so it has a very important historical significance," Murkomen urged.

Murkomen noted that his Ministry will do public participation to get the views of the public before embarking on the process of renaming the stadium.

''Yes, if we achieve that, then this shall be the place where young men and women will achieve their freedom by unlocking their potential and we will ensure that we build more sportsmen and women,’’ Murkomen added.

Kirigiti Stadium is based in Kiambu County and is currently under renovation works. It is expected to add to the country’s sporting facilities.

Murkomen revealed that upon completion, the stadium will help ease congestion at Kenya’s major stadiums based in Nairobi.

He added that the proximity of the stadium would also help reduce the burden for other clubs that would now have an opportunity to play in an alternative away from the capital city.

The CS also revealed that the stadium which was already 90 percent complete would host football activities, adding his confidence to raise the sporting standards in the country.

Murkomen also expressed optimism that the works at the stadium will be completed soon, stating that construction works at the facility stalled due to lack of funding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST